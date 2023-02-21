Update On Jay Briscoe's Daughters' Recovery After Fatal Car Crash

Gracie and Jayleigh Pugh, the daughters of late wrestler Jamin Pugh, better known as 'Jay Briscoe,' have been released from the hospital one month after suffering severe injuries in the crash that killed their father.

Pugh's widow, Ashley, shared an update on her daughters' statuses in a Facebook post over the weekend.

"Got all my babies back together," Ashley Pugh wrote in a photo showing the two girls in wheelchairs smiling alongside their mother and brother.

Josh Wharton, a family friend who launched a GiveSendGo fundraiser to help the Pugh family pay for expenses related to Jamin's death and the daughters' medical expenses, revealed that both Gracie and Jayleigh underwent surgeries for severe injuries in an update shared last month.