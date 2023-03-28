'Wizards' Showrunner Sheds Light On Selena Gomez's Character's Sexuality

"We could have played more with the relationship between Stevie and Alex. But we weren't able to in that time," Murrieta said. "But it was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was. ... We got as close as we could. I mean, it was pretty close."

Fans were admittedly disappointed about the revelation since they never got to see it play out on screen.

"I knew it and I saw it and I wish they did it !!! Their chemistry was 🔥," one user commented on the viral TikTok from the podcast.

"ALEX BI ICON CONFIRMED," said another.

"I KNEW IT AND NOW IM SO SAD I DIDNT GET TO SEE IT," another user said.

"THIS CONFIRMATION IS EVERYTHING," another fan wrote.