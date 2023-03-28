'Wizards' Showrunner Sheds Light On Selena Gomez's Character's Sexuality
By Dani Medina
March 28, 2023
Selena Gomez's character on Wizards of Waverly Place was "close" to exploring her sexuality, showrunner and writer Peter Murrieta revealed.
On an appearance on the Disney Channel show's rewatch podcast featuring Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle) and David DeLuise (Jerry Russo), Murrieta opened up about a storyline he wished the show was able to delve into — Alex Russo's relationship with Stevie Nichols, who was played by Hailey Kiyoko. Stevie, also a wizard, first appeared on the third season of the show and the two meet in detention. She was only on the show for a few episodes that season until she was frozen in stone and ultimately killed when Max (Jake T. Austin) accidentally knocked her over, shattering her body.
"We could have played more with the relationship between Stevie and Alex. But we weren't able to in that time," Murrieta said. "But it was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was. ... We got as close as we could. I mean, it was pretty close."
Fans were admittedly disappointed about the revelation since they never got to see it play out on screen.
"I knew it and I saw it and I wish they did it !!! Their chemistry was 🔥," one user commented on the viral TikTok from the podcast.
"ALEX BI ICON CONFIRMED," said another.
"I KNEW IT AND NOW IM SO SAD I DIDNT GET TO SEE IT," another user said.
"THIS CONFIRMATION IS EVERYTHING," another fan wrote.
In more Wizards news, Gomez recently opened up about her experience on the show — and after, where she admitted she was "ashamed" of some of the decisions she made, referring to cutting off her costars after the show's conclusion in 2012. "I didn't want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because a) you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me, and b) I didn't want to let you down," she said.
DeLuise replied to her, "That's really sweet, and thank you for saying that. Obviously, I miss you." Stone added, "I appreciate you saying that too because, to be perfectly blunt, there has been times where I'm like, 'Did we stop being friends because I didn't tell her what she wanted to hear? You know what I mean?' So, I appreciate you being that honest."