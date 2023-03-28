Wizards' Bradley Beal Under Police Investigation For Fan Incident: Report

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is reportedly under police investigation for battery in relation to a recent postgame incident with two hecklers.

An Orlando Police Department complaint obtained by TMZ Sports from March 22 accuses Beal, 29, of being involved in a confrontation with two fans after the Wizards' 122-112 loss to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.

A fan reportedly yelled, "You f****d me [out of] $1,300, you f***," at Beal as he was walking through a tunnel to the Wizards' locker room. The guard is reported to have turned around, walked toward the two hecklers and knocked the hat off of one individual's head, according to the complaint.

Beal reportedly went back and forth with the two hecklers, referring to the interaction as "disrespectful."

"Keep it a buck," Beal said, according to the complaint. "I don't give a f*** about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain't why I play the game."

The heated exchange continued for about 50 seconds until Beal was ushered to the locker room without an additional incident taking place. The three-time All-Star is currently averaging 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds during the 2022-23 season.

The Wizards currently 3.0 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, the final play-in tournament seed, with seven games remaining. Washington has lost eight of its last 10 games, with the loss in Orlando serving as its fourth consecutive of a would-be five-game losing skid.