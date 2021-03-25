Orlando Magic Trade All-Star Nikola Vucevic In Blockbuster Deadline Deal
By Jason Hall
March 25, 2021
The Orlando Magic have agreed to trade all-star center Nikola Vucevic.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Magic will send Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter and first-round picks in 2021 and 2023, sources confirmed.
Vucevic is currently averaging 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds during the 2020-21 season and, according to Wojnarowski, will provide a veteran presence to be a "cornerstone" for the Bulls moving forward.
"Chicago's leadership -- Arturas Karnisovas, Marc Eversley and Billy Donovan -- wanted to bring on a productive, serious-minded veteran player to be a cornerstone for the Bulls. They get one with Vucevic, who's been a pillar with Orlando," Wojnarowski tweeted after breaking the news on Thursday (March 25.)
Here's the deal: The Bulls land Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., and two first-round picks. Huge addition for Chicago, who remains in pursuit of Lonzo Ball. The Magic are moving toward a rebuild now with Aaron Gordon deal on deck.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
Wojnarowski reports the acquisition of Vucevic is a "huge addition" for Chicago as it continues its pursuit of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, who is reported to be on the trading block as he will become a restricted free agent this summer.
Vucevic has spent the majority of his NBA career with the Magic, joining the franchise in 2012 as part of a four-team trade involving Dwight Howard, Andrew Bynum, Arron Afflalo, Andre Iguodala, and others, following one season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Aminu is averaging 5.5 points and 5.4 rebounds during the 2020-21 season, which was his second with the Magic. The former Wake Forest standout had previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers during his 11-year NBA career.
Photo: Getty Images