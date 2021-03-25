Orlando Magic Trade All-Star Nikola Vucevic In Blockbuster Deadline Deal

The Orlando Magic have agreed to trade all-star center Nikola Vucevic.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Magic will send Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter and first-round picks in 2021 and 2023, sources confirmed.

Vucevic is currently averaging 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds during the 2020-21 season and, according to Wojnarowski, will provide a veteran presence to be a "cornerstone" for the Bulls moving forward.

"Chicago's leadership -- Arturas Karnisovas, Marc Eversley and Billy Donovan -- wanted to bring on a productive, serious-minded veteran player to be a cornerstone for the Bulls. They get one with Vucevic, who's been a pillar with Orlando," Wojnarowski tweeted after breaking the news on Thursday (March 25.)