You've read about the richest town in Arizona, but what about the smallest? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the smallest town in every state and it really puts things into perspective!

To put this list together, the magazine used the official 2019 Census. More specifically, Reader's Digest used data about "incorporated towns," rather than Census Designated Places, which are town-like areas that aren't incorporated, meaning it has legal municipal boundaries, a charter from the state and local laws and government.

The smallest town in America is Carbonate, Colorado, with a population of 0. Yes, zero! The ghost town is a historic mining site that "features only a handful of old cabins on a beautiful stretch of countryside in the mountains near Glenwood Springs and the White River National Forest." About 10 years ago, property owners voted to keep Carbonate as an incorporated town.

In Arizona, the smallest town is Winkelman with a population of 351. Here's what Reader's Digest said about this small town:

With 351 residents, Winkelman is far from the smallest town in America—but it is the smallest incorporated place in the state of Arizona. Although the town itself is sleepy, Winkelman boasts a riverfront park on the lovely Gila River for campers and RVers. Nearby, the permit-required Aravaipa Wilderness Preserve is also a top destination for those looking to explore the gorgeous desert beauty of the area.

Check out the full report.