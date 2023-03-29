Former All-Pro Calais Campbell Makes Free Agency Decision
By Jason Hall
March 29, 2023
Former All-Pro defensive end Calais Campbell reportedly intends to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (March 29).
Campbell, 36, who spent the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens following previous stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars, was reported to have had "several options" prior to making his decision.
"Sources: The #Falcons are making another splash, as former #Ravens star Calais Campbell intends to sign a 1-year deal with them. The Pro Bowler and former Walter Payton Man of the year will lend leadership to a young team he believes in. And Atlanta adds — again — on defense," Rapoport tweeted. "While Calais Campbell had several options, he bought in to the vision of Atlanta coach Arthur Smith and GM Terry Fontenot. He’s been to a conference title game with a young team and young QB before (the #Jaguars), and perhaps there are some similarities."
While Calais Campbell had several options, he bought in to the vision of Atlanta coach Arthur Smith and GM Terry Fontenot. He’s been to a conference title game with a young team and young QB before (the #Jaguars), and perhaps there are some similarities. https://t.co/z5tHAF5vdy— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2023
Campbell was selected by the Cardinals at No. 50 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft and spent his first nine seasons with the franchise before signing with the Jaguars in 2017 and later being traded to the Ravens in 2020. The former University of Miami standout recorded 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, 14 QB hits, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections in 2022.
Campbell was the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2019, a first-team All-Pro in 2017, a two-time second-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2016, a six-time Pro Bowl selection (2014, 2015, 2017-2020) and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.