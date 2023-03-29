Former All-Pro Calais Campbell Makes Free Agency Decision

Former All-Pro defensive end Calais Campbell reportedly intends to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (March 29).

Campbell, 36, who spent the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens following previous stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars, was reported to have had "several options" prior to making his decision.

"Sources: The #Falcons are making another splash, as former #Ravens star Calais Campbell intends to sign a 1-year deal with them. The Pro Bowler and former Walter Payton Man of the year will lend leadership to a young team he believes in. And Atlanta adds — again — on defense," Rapoport tweeted. "While Calais Campbell had several options, he bought in to the vision of Atlanta coach Arthur Smith and GM Terry Fontenot. He’s been to a conference title game with a young team and young QB before (the #Jaguars), and perhaps there are some similarities."