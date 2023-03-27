Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Responds To Lamar Jackson's Trade Request

Harbaugh said he hasn't spoken to Jackson recently, but is still optimistic that Baltimore can get a long-term deal done.

"We don't have a gauge on that," Harbaugh said via NFL.com. "Oh, it's been a while. I mean, you know, it's going to have to be. Like I said, it's a unique situation, but when we get back together, you know, and I'm really hopeful that happens. That's what I want to see. You know, it's going to be great. It's going to be good."

The Ravens had until 4:00 p.m. ET on March 7 to notify the league about its franchise tag decision to place a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson earlier this month. A non-exclusive franchise tag allows Baltimore to have the option to either match another team's offer to sign the quarterback or receive trade compensation.

Jackson led Baltimore to an 8-4 record, which included throwing for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 203 of 326 passing, while also recording a team best 764 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 112 attempts, prior to suffering a season-ending PCL injury. The Ravens ranked ninth among all 32 NFL teams with an average of 23.1 points per game during Jackson's 12 starts, but dropped to 13.0 points per game, the second fewest in the league, while going 2-3 in his absence during their final five games of the regular-season.

The Ravens reportedly offered Jackson a rejected deal worth $113 million in guarantees that would have "eventually raised" to a total of $113 million, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Ryan Clark in January.