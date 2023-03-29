You've read about the most remote spot in North Carolina, but do you know which is the smallest town in the entire state? Sometimes, the biggest surprises come in the tiniest packages, and the smallest town in the Tar Heel State is no exception.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the smallest town in each state, using 2019 U.S. Census information on mostly incorporated towns, described as having legal municipal boundaries, a state charter and local laws and government.

So which North Carolina town is the smallest in the state?

Fontana Dam

Located in the mountainous eastern North Carolina Graham County, this tiny town has a handful of permanent residents — seven — but plenty of seasonal staff and visitors staying in the town make it seem even bigger.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This town in the Great Smoky Mountains has been around unofficially since the 1940s when the workers who built its namesake dam moved here — but it didn't incorporate until 2011. Today, it has just seven permanent residents, but the many more people who populate the area include the visitors and seasonal staff of the Fontana Village Resort. The dam itself, the tallest east of the Rockies at 480 feet, is a wonder, as is the surrounding area's natural beauty."

