Tyler, The Creator Seemingly Apologizes To Fans For Hiding Sexuality

The video for his new song illustrates his apologies with more context. In his self-directed visuals, Tyler gathers all of his alter egos from his past albums together on a stage and raps each apology using a different version of himself. While he raps about his sexuality, Tyler embodies his persona from his 2017 Flower Boy album, in which fans believe he came out as bisexual on songs like "I Ain't Got Time!" and "Garden Shed."



On the second half of the song, Tyler switches things up as he remains unapologetic towards people that don't know him well enough to judge him. At one point, he told fan's he's "sorry to the fans who say I changed, 'cause I did."



"Sorry you don't know me on a personal level to pinpoint what it is," Tyler raps. "I'm sorry to my ancestors (I'm so sorry), I know I'm supposed to fight (I know)/But this ice shinin' brighter than a black man's plight, I'ma make it right."



The song comes fresh off his upcoming Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale. It arrives two days after he revealed his other new track "DOGTOOTH." The deluxe version of his Grammy award-winning album drops this Friday. Watch the full video above.