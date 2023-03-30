Arizona Man Moved Out Of Home So Rihanna Could Stay During Super Bowl

When Rihanna rolled into town for the Super Bowl, a local homeowner moved his family out of his home so the "Umbrella" singer could stay there leading up to her halftime performance. And you won't believe how common this is!

Spyro Malaspinas wasn't planning on renting out his home for the Big Game this year — but he was presented with an offer he couldn't refuse, the Wall Street Journal reports. "The last thing I am is a real estate baron. My pride's not that big. I don't mind moving out for $500,000 a week," he said.

Malaspinas, a 48-year-old cybersecurity expert, leased his 6,400-square-foot, five-bedroom house when a property management firm called and gave him the offer. His home, which he bought for $7.3 million in 2022, sits on an acre of land in Paradise Valley.

"My (13-year-old) daughter was absolutely thrilled," he said.

The practice of celebrities using local residents' homes instead of hotels isn't all that uncommon, the news outlet reports. They're "often willing to shell out tens of thousands of dollars or more to stay at a private residence with more space, security and privacy than even the best five-star hotels," WSJ reports. To find these properties, travel coordinators, assistants, business managers and local real estate agents typically tap into their networks of clients with luxury homes.

"You need to know who to call. Sometimes you know your client went to France for the year and their house is sitting there," Compass real estate agent Carl Gambino said. While vacant homes are a win-win for everyone, some homeowners are known to move for the "right price" or "right person."