Jonah Hill Expecting First Baby With Rumored Fiancée Olivia Millar

Jonah Hill is reportedly expecting his first baby with his partner, Olivia Millar. According to Page Six, Millar was photographed with a baby bump earlier this week while shopping in Santa Monica, California. She also made headlines for the sparkling ring she had on her ring finger during the outing. While the Superbad star has yet to confirm the engagement or comment on their pregnancy, they were also spotted at a children's store while visiting Hawaii in January.

Hill has chosen to keep his relationship with Millar private and Page Six reports they've been dating since 2022. His romantic life isn't the only thing he wants to keep away from the public eye though. In August 2022, Hill announced that he would no longer be making media appearances like television interviews and red carpets.

"Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events," he explained in a statement at the time. He went on to emphasize that he isn't retiring from filmmaking but we won't see him "out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film."

Hill's most recent films include Stutz, a documentary that shared the tools given to him by his therapist, and the Netflix comedy You People, which he co-wrote with director Kenya Barris.