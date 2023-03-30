McDonald's To Debut New McFlurry Flavor For Limited Time

By Jason Hall

March 30, 2023

A McDonald's Corp. Restaurant Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Photo: Bloomberg

McDonald's will be offering a new spin on a signature item for a limited time next month.

The popular fast food chain will serve the new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry beginning on April 12, McDonald's USA confirmed in a statement obtained by News Channel 8.

“McFlurry stans to the front of the line: McDonald’s is dropping a delicious new flavor just in time for spring,” the statement read.

The new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will include "creamy vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies," McDonald's announced in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Magazine. The limited-edition McFlurry is the latest in several recent major menu additions made by the global fast food empire.

McDonald's returned its limited-edition Shamrock Shake in honor of St. Patrick's Day last month. The Shamrock Shake features creamy vanilla soft serve, Shamrock Shake syrup and a whipped topping which, culminating with only being offered at certain times, has garnered massive popularity.

McDonald's also recently offered its first duo celebrity meal named after rappers Cardi B and Offset in honor of Valentine's Day, which included a cheeseburger, tangy BBQ sauce, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, a large order of fries, a warm apple pie, a large Coca-Cola and a large Hi-C Orange Lavablurst. The company had initially offered a celebrity meal named after rapper Travis Scott in 2020.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.