McDonald's To Debut New McFlurry Flavor For Limited Time

McDonald's will be offering a new spin on a signature item for a limited time next month.

The popular fast food chain will serve the new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry beginning on April 12, McDonald's USA confirmed in a statement obtained by News Channel 8.

“McFlurry stans to the front of the line: McDonald’s is dropping a delicious new flavor just in time for spring,” the statement read.

The new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will include "creamy vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies," McDonald's announced in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Magazine. The limited-edition McFlurry is the latest in several recent major menu additions made by the global fast food empire.

McDonald's returned its limited-edition Shamrock Shake in honor of St. Patrick's Day last month. The Shamrock Shake features creamy vanilla soft serve, Shamrock Shake syrup and a whipped topping which, culminating with only being offered at certain times, has garnered massive popularity.

McDonald's also recently offered its first duo celebrity meal named after rappers Cardi B and Offset in honor of Valentine's Day, which included a cheeseburger, tangy BBQ sauce, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, a large order of fries, a warm apple pie, a large Coca-Cola and a large Hi-C Orange Lavablurst. The company had initially offered a celebrity meal named after rapper Travis Scott in 2020.