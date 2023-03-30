When life gets too hectic, a vacation could be just the thing to bring a bit of relaxation. If you don't have time for a full trip, there are plenty of places nearby that would be the ideal place for a weekend getaway to recharge.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best weekend getaway in each state, from the sparkling waters along the Gulf of Mexico and a fresh seafood haven in a small Alaska town to midwestern hot springs and California vineyards.

So which spot in Missouri was named the best weekend getaway in the state?

Ozark Mountains

What better way to get away from you busy life than a trip to the Ozarks? This beautiful destination is a perfect place to enjoy stunning nature views with loved ones.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"Just south of Branson sits a wilderness paradise in the Ozark Mountains of Missouri. Big Cedar Lodge caters to those who look for a natural escape in their weekend getaways and features grand lodges along with rustic log cabins with views of Table Rock Lake. It's ideal for those who love the outdoors with an on-site marina, Dogwood Canyon Nature Park, kayaking in Devils Pool, paddleboats, and golf courses."

