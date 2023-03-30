Missouri Destination Named The Best Weekend Getaway In The State

By Sarah Tate

March 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

When life gets too hectic, a vacation could be just the thing to bring a bit of relaxation. If you don't have time for a full trip, there are plenty of places nearby that would be the ideal place for a weekend getaway to recharge.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best weekend getaway in each state, from the sparkling waters along the Gulf of Mexico and a fresh seafood haven in a small Alaska town to midwestern hot springs and California vineyards.

So which spot in Missouri was named the best weekend getaway in the state?

Ozark Mountains

What better way to get away from you busy life than a trip to the Ozarks? This beautiful destination is a perfect place to enjoy stunning nature views with loved ones.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"Just south of Branson sits a wilderness paradise in the Ozark Mountains of Missouri. Big Cedar Lodge caters to those who look for a natural escape in their weekend getaways and features grand lodges along with rustic log cabins with views of Table Rock Lake. It's ideal for those who love the outdoors with an on-site marina, Dogwood Canyon Nature Park, kayaking in Devils Pool, paddleboats, and golf courses."

Check out Reader's Digest's full list to see learn more about the best weekend getaways around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.