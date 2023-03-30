Nevada National Park Boasts One Of The Best Views Of 2023 Solar Eclipse

We're still several months away from the 2023 solar eclipse, but you might want to start planning your viewing location soon!

Space.com released its official rankings for the seven best places to see the annual solar eclipse, which will occur on October 14 this year. The path of the solar eclipse will be visible beginning in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PT and ending in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CT. It'll cross over national parks, national monuments and other prime viewing spots.

"With low humidity and historically good chances of clear skies in these locations, this spectacular event — the first annular, or 'ring of fire,' solar eclipse to be visible in the U.S. since 2012 — is a great excuse to travel," Space.com wrote about its list.

One of the country's best spots to see the annual solar eclipse is at Great Basin National Park. Here's why Space.com thinks so:

An International Dark Sky Park, the vast Great Basin National Park in the Snake Range, in Nevada, holds astronomy program days, hosted by dark-sky rangers, on Saturday nights in October, which may work well for the eclipse. There are no firm plans so far, but a viewing event in the Astronomy Amphitheater is possible. In the summer, solar viewing events are often staged on the back porch of the Lehman Caves Visitor Center.

Nearby, you can also find good viewing spots at Mather Overlook, Wheeler Peak Overlook and Sevier Lake.

You can catch the eclipse at 9:24 a.m. PT on October 14. Look about 27 degrees above the southeast horizon.

Check out the full report.