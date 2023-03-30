Texas Beach Boasts One Of The Best Views Of 2023 Solar Eclipse

We're still several months away from the 2023 solar eclipse, but you might want to start planning your viewing location soon!

Space.com released its official rankings for the seven best places to see the annual solar eclipse, which will occur on October 14 this year. The path of the solar eclipse will be visible beginning in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PT and ending in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CT. It'll cross over national parks, national monuments and other prime viewing spots.

"With low humidity and historically good chances of clear skies in these locations, this spectacular event — the first annular, or 'ring of fire,' solar eclipse to be visible in the U.S. since 2012 — is a great excuse to travel," Space.com wrote about its list.

One of the country's best spots to see the annual solar eclipse is at the Padre Island National Seashore. Here's why Space.com thinks so:

If you want the longest view of a ring-of-fire solar eclipse possible, there's only one place to be. Sixty-six miles (106 km) of wild coastline along the Gulf of Mexico, Texas' Padre Island National Seashore is a narrow barrier island and the last intact coastal prairie habitat in the U.S. Visit Whitecap Beach at its northern end, and the rare view will last 4 minutes, 52 seconds. However, there is one drawback: Padre Island National Seashore has been cloudy on this day 65% of the time since 2000.

You can catch the eclipse at 11:56 a.m. on October 14. Look about 49 degrees above the south-southeast horizon.

Check out the full report.