Texas Restaurant Serves Up The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

By Dani Medina

March 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Looking for the perfect place to start your day? There's nothing quite like a stack of warm, fluffy pancakes to get you up in the morning.

The Daily News compiled a list of the best restaurants in every state to grab a stack of pancakes and it does not disappoint. "Pancakes are one of the most delicious foods in America, and we've tracked down the best place to find them in every state," the news outlet said about its list.

In Texas, you can find the best pancakes at Magnolia Café in Austin. Here's what the Daily News said to back up its decision:

Open 24/7 since the late 1980s, the two Austin locations of Magnolia Café have become local institutions, primarily due to their spectacular breakfasts. And regulars will tell you that the true star of the breakfast menu is the pancakes. Available with three different batters – buttermilk, gingerbread, and cornmeal – they can be made with bananas, blueberries, seasonal fresh fruit, pecans, and chocolate chips. If it’s your first visit, we suggest you go for the straight-ahead buttermilk pancakes, big pillows of deliciousness that you’ll want to climb into and take a nap. Make sure you spring for the real maple syrup.

Check out the full report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.