This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken And Waffles In Texas

Chicken + waffles = the perfect brunch meal.

If you're craving chicken and waffles now, we don't blame you — but we'll help you out. Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best chicken and waffles in every state. Here's what the food site had to say about it:

A superb combination of sweet and savoury, these chicken and waffle dishes range from familiar classics to unexpected and exciting takes on the flavours we all love. Despite the variations of this soul food you’ll find across America, these recipes all have one thing in common – customers absolutely adore them.

In Texas, you can find the best chicken and waffles at Maple Leaf Diner in Dallas. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

A Canadian diner in the heart of Texas, Maple Leaf is a perfect match for the Lone Star State, with its oversized plates of incredibly delicious food. Thankfully breakfast here is served all day, so you're never too far away from the diner's famous chicken, bacon and waffles. The fried chicken breast is served with crispy bacon on Belgian waffles with a generous helping of strawberries, whipped cream and cream puffs, and customers absolutely adore it.

Maple Leaf Diner is located at 12817 Preston Rd #129 in Dallas.

