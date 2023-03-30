Utah National Park Boasts One Of The Best Views Of 2023 Solar Eclipse

We're still several months away from the 2023 solar eclipse, but you might want to start planning your viewing location soon!

Space.com released its official rankings for the seven best places to see the annual solar eclipse, which will occur on October 14 this year. The path of the solar eclipse will be visible beginning in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PT and ending in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CT. It'll cross over national parks, national monuments and other prime viewing spots.

"With low humidity and historically good chances of clear skies in these locations, this spectacular event — the first annular, or 'ring of fire,' solar eclipse to be visible in the U.S. since 2012 — is a great excuse to travel," Space.com wrote about its list.

One of the country's best spots to see the annual solar eclipse is at Bryce Canyon National Park. Here's why Space.com thinks so:

Although you could get a slightly longer view of the ring of fire from the turnoff from Highway 12 to enter Bryce Canyon National Park (2 minutes, 59 seconds), easily the most scenic location would be the world-famous Bryce Amphitheater (2 minutes, 31 seconds), where any kind of light-play on the hoodoos below could be a beautiful sight.

However, there are also places you don't want to be during the eclipse, such as the shadowed Wall Street Trail. (Though do hike after the eclipse, because Bryce's trails are gorgeous; don't miss the Peek-A-Boo Loop Trail.) As a bonus, Bryce Canyon is an International Dark Sky Park and has the longest-running night-sky program in the national park system. Astronomy events are usually held at the visitor center (which will see a ring of fire for 2 minutes, 40 seconds). Bryce Canyon National Park has been cloudy on this day 23% of the time since 2000.

You can catch the eclipse at 10:27 a.m. MT on October 14. Look about 30 degrees above the southeast horizon.

Check out the full report.