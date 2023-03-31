Good News For Dodgers Fan Tackled During Marriage Proposal
By Jason Hall
March 31, 2023
A Los Angeles Dodgers fan's viral on-field proposal appears to have been worth it after all.
Ricardo Juarez revealed that his now-fianceé, Ramona Saavedra, said yes to his proposal, which took place after he ran onto the outfield grass at Dodger Stadium, was tackled hard by security and detained during the Dodgers' season opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday (March 30) night.
“She said YES 🙌🏻🙌🏻la amo,” Juarez wrote in an Instagram post.
Saaverda also shared an Instagram post confirming their engagement.
"Tad bit extreme 😂🙌🏼 but he’s a LEO what can you expect 😂 And of course I said YES ! 🫶🏼 #dodgerproposal #openingday #dodgerstadium #dodger," Saaverda wrote.
UPDATE: After one of the craziest proposals we’ve ever seen at Dodger Stadium last night… she said yes! pic.twitter.com/DoZiBagaMO— Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) March 31, 2023
The initial video, which was shared by Twitter user @Mazeaveli, shows a fan wearing a Mookie Betts jersey run onto the centerfield grass before turning around and getting on one knee. A security member is then seen running in and trucks the fan before detaining him with two other colleagues while the line, "stop, drop, shut 'em down..." from the late DMX's 'Ruff Ryders Anthem' fittingly plays out of the Dodger Stadium speakers in the background.
"Proposal gone wrong at Dodger Stadium," the Twitter user wrote.
This wasn't the first time a viral video has shown a fan getting leveled after attempting to run on the field at Dodger Stadium. Last August, the Dodgers' right-field ball girl went viral after landing a big hit on a fan after he managed to evade numerous field security members during the the team's game against the crosstown rival Los Angeles Angels.
The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya initially tweeted about the incident as it happened before sharing a video sent from a spectator.
Here’s some video sent that was sent to me. pic.twitter.com/9hICgcVdR5— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 8, 2021
"Holy crap, the ball girl just leveled a fan running onto the field and sent them over the wall," Ardaya posted at the time. "None of the security could catch up to him, but the ball girl laid him out."
The Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 8-2, during Thursday's season opener.