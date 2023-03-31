Good News For Dodgers Fan Tackled During Marriage Proposal

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan's viral on-field proposal appears to have been worth it after all.

Ricardo Juarez revealed that his now-fianceé, Ramona Saavedra, said yes to his proposal, which took place after he ran onto the outfield grass at Dodger Stadium, was tackled hard by security and detained during the Dodgers' season opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday (March 30) night.

“She said YES 🙌🏻🙌🏻la amo,” Juarez wrote in an Instagram post.

Saaverda also shared an Instagram post confirming their engagement.

"Tad bit extreme 😂🙌🏼 but he’s a LEO what can you expect 😂 And of course I said YES ! 🫶🏼 #dodgerproposal #openingday #dodgerstadium #dodger," Saaverda wrote.