Viral Video Shows Dodgers Fan Get Trucked During On-Field Marriage Proposal

A viral video shows a Los Angeles Dodgers fan getting leveled by security after running onto the field as part of a marriage proposal during the team's 2023 season opener at Dodger Stadium Thursday (March 30) night.

The video, which was shared by Twitter user @Mazeaveli, shows a fan wearing a Mookie Betts jersey run onto the centerfield grass before turning around and getting on one knee. A security member is then seen running in and trucks the fan before detaining him with two other colleagues while the line, "stop, drop, shut 'em down..." from the late DMX's 'Ruff Ryders Anthem' fittingly plays out of the Dodger Stadium speakers in the background.

"Proposal gone wrong at Dodger Stadium," the Twitter user wrote.