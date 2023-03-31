'Rust' Assistant Director David Halls Sentenced In Fatal On-Set Shooting

David Halls, the first assistant director of the film Rust, was sentenced after pleading no contest to negligent use of a deadly weapon in connection with the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommers sentenced Halls to six months of unsupervised probation as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine, perform 24 hours of community service, take a firearm safety course, and cooperate in all future hearings about the shooting. If Halls violates the terms of his sentence, prosecutors can reopen the criminal case against him.

Prosecutors are also pursuing involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, who was rehearsing a scene with the gun when it discharged, and the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. They each face up to 18 months in prison if they are convicted.

Halls is expected to testify about the shooting at preliminary hearings in May.