When life gets too hectic, a vacation could be just the thing to bring a bit of relaxation. If you don't have time for a full trip, there are plenty of places nearby that would be the ideal place for a weekend getaway to recharge.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best weekend getaway in each state, from the sparkling waters along the Gulf of Mexico and a fresh seafood haven in a small Alaska town to midwestern hot springs and California vineyards.

So which spot in Tennessee was named the best weekend getaway in the state?

Nashville

Rather than escape to nature, spend your weekend exploring Music City. Take in a Preds or Titans game, expand your mind at one of the countless museums, or sample tasty cuisine at any of the incredible restaurants around the city.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"Music City USA is fast becoming known as much more than the home of country music. While there's plenty to see on that front from the Grand Ole Opry to the Ryman Auditorium, Nashville is a hotbed of hip hotels like Hotel Indigo Nashville in the Printer's Alley district, the SoBro Guesthouse, and the AC Hotel Nashville Downtown."

Check out Reader's Digest's full list to see learn more about the best weekend getaways around the country.