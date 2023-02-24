This Nashville Museum Was Named The Best Music Museum In 2023

A Nashville museum dedicated to a country music legend has just earned a special recognition.

The Johnny Cash Museum was named the best music museum in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards, beating 19 other museums nominated by a panel of travel experts, per FOX 17. The award also comes days before its late namesake's birthday on Sunday (February 26) and nearly 10 years after first opening its doors in Music City.

Located at 119 3rd Avenue S., the museum has world's largest collection of Johnny Cash artifacts and memorabilia documenting his decades-long career. Along with its 10Best title, it has also been recognized as the best music museum by outlets like Forbes, Conde Nast and National Geographic Traveler.

According to 10Best:

"This dedicated space to 'The Man in Black' is packed with Johnny Cash memorabilia, including costumes, gold and platinum records, handwritten song lyrics and even a piece of the wall from the home he shared with his wife, June. A small theater screens clips of Cash's television and movie appearances."

Bill Miller, founder and CEO of Icon Entertainment Group, spoke about the significance of the title.

"It's a testament to Johnny Cash's lasting legacy that ten years after his museum opened, it has been named the number one music museum in America by USA Today and 10Best readers nationwide," said Miller. "We are honored and gratified by this important accolade, which makes this milestone anniversary year all the more special, and we thank all of those around the country who cast their votes for the Johnny Cash Museum."

Two other Nashville museums also made the list: Patsy Cline Museum (No. 8) and Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (No. 9).