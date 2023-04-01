Kaley Cuoco Welcomes First Child With Tom Pelphrey
By Dani Medina
April 1, 2023
Kaley Cuoco is a mom!
The Big Bang Theory star welcomed her first child with Tom Pelphrey on Thursday (March 30), she revealed on Instagram on Saturday (April 1). "Introducing Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" Cuoco wrote on social media alongside sweet photos of the newborn in the hospital. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle."
Cuoco went on to thank the doctors, nurses, family and friends for their support over the last few days. "We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗," she added.
Before you rush to conclusions about this being an April Fools' Day joke, Pelphrey also shared some photos of the new parents from the hospital, so we think it's legit.
"My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle," he wrote on Instagram. "Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible."
Kaley first revealed she was pregnant back in October. Since then, the happy couple attended the Golden Globe Awards, where Kaley showed off her baby bump with a gorgeous purple gown.
The couple first met in April at the Ozark premiere after being set up by their manager, according to E! News. "I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him. We're ready to build a life together," Cuoco told USA TODAY in May.