Kaley Cuoco Welcomes First Child With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is a mom!

The Big Bang Theory star welcomed her first child with Tom Pelphrey on Thursday (March 30), she revealed on Instagram on Saturday (April 1). "Introducing Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" Cuoco wrote on social media alongside sweet photos of the newborn in the hospital. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle."

Cuoco went on to thank the doctors, nurses, family and friends for their support over the last few days. "We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗," she added.