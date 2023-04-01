Madonna Asks Unusual Question In Bizarre Video Licking Her Guitar

Madonna is "Hung Up" on love — but not for what you might think.

The 64-year-old pop icon, who recently announced her "Celebration Tour" that kicks off in July, shared a rather bizarre video on Instagram this week where she's seen licking and stroking her guitar. "Is it possible to Fall in Love with your Guitar?" she captioned the video, which has received over 70,000 likes since it was posted Friday (March 31).

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time she's posted a video licking an inanimate object. Earlier in March, she shared a video of her getting ready for the Oscars, where she's seen licking one of her pink high heels.

While some fans commented on the video saying how "gorgeous" and "lovely" she looks, others were confused by the video. "WTF?????" one user wrote. "Most people play them," said another, answering her original question about falling in love with her guitar.