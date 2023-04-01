Marlon Wayans' Father Howell Wayans Dead At 86
By Dani Medina
April 1, 2023
Wayans family patriarch Howell Wayans has died, his son Marlon Wayans revealed on social media Saturday (April 1).
He was 86. His cause of death has yet to be revealed.
"Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys," Marlon wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet photo with his father. "I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever i need you i know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed."
Marlon went on to tell his late father to "Kiss Ma for me," who passed away in 2020. "Tell her her babies miss her," he continued, referencing Howell's 10 children, who have all, in one way or another, entered the entertainment industry as actors, directors, comedians and producers. "I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven i know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine jesus can make."
Ahead of Marlon's post dedicated to his father, he shared a tribute for a friend named Kitchie, Floyd Mayweather's reported personal assistant, who also passed away and alluded to his dad's death in the caption. "Miss you already… ps look for my Dad y’all will be arriving around the same time. He’ll get you in them heaven gates," he wrote.
Actor and friend of the family Omar Epps also shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.
"Words can"t even describe how I’m feeling right now," he wrote. "This man was a GIANT amongst giants. Pop Wayans was a true father to me thru out my life. Always teaching me, giving me jewels that I walk with to this day. I love you Pop! Thank you for taking me under your wing as if I was one of your own. We’re all devastated, but yet somehow, you prepared us for this moment. I LOVE YOU!!"
This is a developing story.