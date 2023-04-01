Marlon Wayans' Father Howell Wayans Dead At 86

Wayans family patriarch Howell Wayans has died, his son Marlon Wayans revealed on social media Saturday (April 1).

He was 86. His cause of death has yet to be revealed.

"Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys," Marlon wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet photo with his father. "I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever i need you i know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed."

Marlon went on to tell his late father to "Kiss Ma for me," who passed away in 2020. "Tell her her babies miss her," he continued, referencing Howell's 10 children, who have all, in one way or another, entered the entertainment industry as actors, directors, comedians and producers. "I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven i know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine jesus can make."

Ahead of Marlon's post dedicated to his father, he shared a tribute for a friend named Kitchie, Floyd Mayweather's reported personal assistant, who also passed away and alluded to his dad's death in the caption. "Miss you already… ps look for my Dad y’all will be arriving around the same time. He’ll get you in them heaven gates," he wrote.