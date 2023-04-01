Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald revealed Friday (March 31) that she suffered a septic miscarriage in a heartbreaking Instagram video.

Fitzgerald, 42, revealed that she and her husband Romain Bonnet, 29, found out they were expecting a child, their first together, while on their honeymoon in Bali, but "that didn't work out." The two got married in 2018, but were finally able to go on their honeymoon in January after it was canceled due to COVID-19.

"On top of the miscarriage, I also have apparently what they call a septic miscarriage, so I had to go in for surgery for that," Fitzgerald said, delivering on her promise to her followers to be transparent about her "fertility journey." A septic miscarriage occurs when a woman develops an infection in the uterus, according to the NCH Healthcare System.