2023 CMT Music Awards: See The Complete List Of Winners

Country music's biggest stars descended on Moody Center in Austin on Sunday (April 2) for the 2023 CMT Music Awards, eagerly awaiting to see who would take home the awards for categories like video of the year and performance of the year.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown returned to co-host the fan-voted awards show after teaming up for 2021's show. This is Brown's third consecutive year hosting the show, while Ballerini returned after COVID-19 forced her to stay home in 2022 as Captain America star Anthony Mackie stepped up in her place.

In addition to the list of awards, Shania Twain was given the third-ever CMT Equal Play Award, which honors an artist who has been a vocal advocate for lifting up diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.

Keep reading to see all the winners and nominees from the 2023 CMT Awards.

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti - “Bonfire At Tina's”

Blake Shelton - “No Body”

Carrie Underwood - “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson - “Human”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - “Worth A Shot”

Gabby Barrett - “Pick Me Up”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - “wait in the truck”

Jimmie Allen - “Down Home”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - “Thank God”

Keith Urban - “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Ballerini - “HEARTFIRST”

Little Big Town - “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan - “Country On”

Luke Combs - “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen - “You Proof”

Walker Hayes - “AA”

Female Video of the Year

WINNER: Lainey Wilson - “Heart Like A Truck”

Carly Pearce - “What He Didn't Do”

Carrie Underwood - “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett - “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini - “HEARTFIRST”

Maren Morris - “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert - “Actin' Up”

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman - “Rock and A Hard Place”

Cody Johnson - “Human”

Cole Swindell - “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll - “Son Of A Sinner”

Kane Brown - “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs - “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen - “Wasted On You”

Group/Duo Video of the Year

WINNER: Zac Brown Band - “Out In The Middle”

Dan + Shay - “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A - “Summer State Of Mind”

Little Big Town - “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee - “Take My Name”

The War And Treaty - “That's How Love Is Made”

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

WINNER: Megan Moroney - “Tennessee Orange”

Avery Anna - “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan - “If He Wanted To He Would”

MacKenzie Porter - “Pickup”

Morgan Wade - “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy - “Found It In You”

Breakthrough Male Video of the Y ear

WINNER: Jelly Roll - “Son Of A Sinner”

Bailey Zimmerman - “Fall In Love”

Corey Kent - “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan - “Sounds Like Something I'd Do”

Jackson Dean - “Don't Come Lookin'”

Nate Smith - “Whiskey On You”

Collaborative Video of the Year

WINNER — HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - “wait in the truck”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - “Worth A Shot”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt - “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi - “Longneck Way To Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott - “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry - “Where We Started”

CMT Performance of the Year

WINNER: Cody Johnson - “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton - “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker - “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson - “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban - “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce - “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds - “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile - “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Charley Crockett - “Time of the Cottonwood Trees“ (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young - “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress - “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll - “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

Megan Moroney - “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral To Verified)

Scotty McCreery - “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)