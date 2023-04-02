Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown Amaze With Romantic Duet Of 'Thank God'
By Sarah Tate
April 3, 2023
The 2023 CMT Music Awards got a bit romantic when Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn hit the stage for the broadcast world premiere of their sweet duet "Thank God," which also won the top award of the night for Video of the Year.
Kane took a break from his co-hosting duties with Kelsea Ballerini so he and his wife could wow the crowd with a romantic performance of the track that dropped last year. If Katelyn had any nerves for the duet, you never would have guessed. Surrounded by candlelight, Kane couldn't hide his smile as his wife showed off her powerful vocals, thanking God "for giving me you" while they stared into each other's eyes before ending the performance with a kiss.
In addition to his performance, Kane was up for three awards throughout the night: Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year, nominated alongside Katelyn for "Thank God," as well as Male Video of the Year for his hit "Like I Love Country Music."
Katelyn made her onstage debut in December 2022 when she and Kane performed their romantic duet at one of his shows. Her husband couldn't be more proud of the moment, sharing a clip of the performance and saying she "killed it of course," while Katelyn herself said she was "speechless" and thanked everyone for "being so kind."
The Browns are gearing up to take their family on the road for more of Kane's Drunk or Dreaming tour, with Katelyn giving fans a glimpse at their impressive tour bus, complete with bunk beds for their daughters, 3-year-old Kingsley Rose and 1-year-old Kodi Jane, to share.
Kane Brown is part of the all-star iHeartCountry Festival lineup on May 13, at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Fans across the country will able to tune in to all of the incredible live performances at this year's iHeartCountry Festival as the event will be broadcast on iHeartRadio country stations nationwide, and on iHeartRadio.com as well as the iHeartRadio app on Saturday, May 13th at 8pm ET/5pm PT.