Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown Amaze With Romantic Duet Of 'Thank God'

The 2023 CMT Music Awards got a bit romantic when Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn hit the stage for the broadcast world premiere of their sweet duet "Thank God," which also won the top award of the night for Video of the Year.

Kane took a break from his co-hosting duties with Kelsea Ballerini so he and his wife could wow the crowd with a romantic performance of the track that dropped last year. If Katelyn had any nerves for the duet, you never would have guessed. Surrounded by candlelight, Kane couldn't hide his smile as his wife showed off her powerful vocals, thanking God "for giving me you" while they stared into each other's eyes before ending the performance with a kiss.