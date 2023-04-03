Two cities in North Carolina were recognized for being great places to live that are easy on both the eyes and the wallet. Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the most beautiful and affordable cities in the U.S., using data from U.S. News & World Report's 2022 to 2023 rankings evaluating cost of living, quality of life, median monthly rent and median home price compared to national average.

Hickory and Raleigh-Durham are among the site's choices for cities that are both affordable and beautiful, combining stunning natural views and city life at a price cheaper than the national average. Here's what the site had to say:

Hickory

"Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory is a family-friendly destination known for its ample hiking trails and Southern charm. Currently ranked as the cheapest place to live in the U.S., Hickory has a median home price of $161,000. This affordable neighbor to the east of Asheville and north of Charlotte is popular with retirees, but it's also becoming more attractive to young families; a steady stream of residents has been flocking here for its newfound fame as a technological hub for Google and Apple."

Raleigh-Durham

"Raleigh, the capital city of North Carolina, and nearby Durham make up two-thirds of the Research Triangle — known locally as the Triangle — with roots in its three top-tier universities. Thanks to a growing job market and high-paying jobs in medicine, research, and technology, this area appeals to young individuals desiring an economical place to raise a family. This bustling technological and university metroplex boasts stunning green landscapes, inventive local eateries, and a thriving college sports rivalry. Here, the median housing price (about $436,700) keeps pace with the national median, while homeowners reap the benefit of lower property taxes."

These are the site's picks for the 10 most beautiful and affordable places to live from coast to coast:

Hickory, North Carolina

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Greenville, South Carolina

Louisville, Kentucky

Knoxville, Tennessee

St. Louis, Missouri

Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

South Bend, Indiana

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Check out Travel + Leisure's full list to read up on what makes these cities special.