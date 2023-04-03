Update On Dalvin Cook's Injury Status
By Jason Hall
April 3, 2023
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is reportedly "making excellent progress" after recently undergoing shoulder surgery, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was recently in Minnesota for a post-surgery checkup on his shoulder and is said to be making excellent progress, per sources. Cook played the last three seasons while protecting the injured shoulder, which is now 100% stable and stronger," Pelissero tweeted on Monday (April 3).
Cook underwent surgery in February to repair a shoulder injury that the Vikings claimed he "sustained over the past few seasons," ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported at the time. The 27-year-old has had a history with shoulder injuries dating back to his collegiate career at Florida State and including undergoing surgery in 2019, having later been listed on injury reports due to shoulder issues in 2021 and 2022.
#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was recently in Minnesota for a post-surgery checkup on his shoulder and is said to be making excellent progress, per sources. Cook played the last three seasons while protecting the injured shoulder, which is now 100% stable and stronger. pic.twitter.com/2c4Z5VPrdW— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 3, 2023
From the Vikings on Dalvin Cook's surgery: "This morning Dalvin Cook underwent successful surgery to address a shoulder injury sustained over the past few seasons. Dalvin is expected to make a full recovery prior to the start of the regular season."— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) February 14, 2023
Cook still played in all 17 of the Vikings' regular season games and Wild Card round playoff loss to the New York Giants. The former Florida State standout recorded 1,173 yards -- exceeding the 1,000-yard plateau for the fourth consecutive season -- and eight touchdowns on 264 rushing attempts, as well as 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.