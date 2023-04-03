Update On Dalvin Cook's Injury Status

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is reportedly "making excellent progress" after recently undergoing shoulder surgery, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was recently in Minnesota for a post-surgery checkup on his shoulder and is said to be making excellent progress, per sources. Cook played the last three seasons while protecting the injured shoulder, which is now 100% stable and stronger," Pelissero tweeted on Monday (April 3).

Cook underwent surgery in February to repair a shoulder injury that the Vikings claimed he "sustained over the past few seasons," ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported at the time. The 27-year-old has had a history with shoulder injuries dating back to his collegiate career at Florida State and including undergoing surgery in 2019, having later been listed on injury reports due to shoulder issues in 2021 and 2022.