Update On Dalvin Cook's Injury Status

By Jason Hall

April 3, 2023

NFL: JAN 15 NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Giants at Vikings
Photo: Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is reportedly "making excellent progress" after recently undergoing shoulder surgery, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was recently in Minnesota for a post-surgery checkup on his shoulder and is said to be making excellent progress, per sources. Cook played the last three seasons while protecting the injured shoulder, which is now 100% stable and stronger," Pelissero tweeted on Monday (April 3).

Cook underwent surgery in February to repair a shoulder injury that the Vikings claimed he "sustained over the past few seasons," ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported at the time. The 27-year-old has had a history with shoulder injuries dating back to his collegiate career at Florida State and including undergoing surgery in 2019, having later been listed on injury reports due to shoulder issues in 2021 and 2022.

Cook still played in all 17 of the Vikings' regular season games and Wild Card round playoff loss to the New York Giants. The former Florida State standout recorded 1,173 yards -- exceeding the 1,000-yard plateau for the fourth consecutive season -- and eight touchdowns on 264 rushing attempts, as well as 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.