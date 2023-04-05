A Year Later, Tiny Buc-ee's In Middle Of Nowhere Remains A Mystery

It's been a year since the "world's tiniest" Buc-ee's popped up on our radar and we're still no closer to getting any answers.

The mini Buc-ee's mysteriously popped up 20 miles east of Marathon, about 400 miles from the nearest Buc-ee's location, a little over a year ago. The exact coordinates of the art installation, which mirrors the Prada store replica near Marfa, are 30°11'23.6"N 102°52'10.6"W.

A year ago, a Buc-ee's spokesperson spoke out about the mysterious installation. "Buc-ee’s just recently became aware of the Buc-ee’s art installation in west rural Texas. While we have not visited the site, we do wonder whether they are keeping up with Buc-ee’s meticulous 24/7 bathroom-cleaning standards," Jeff Nadalo said.

San Antonio-based artist Matt Tumlinson was among the first people to post a photo of the small Buc-ee's on Instagram. Per MySanAntonio, he denies any involvement in the project, but shared the photo with a wink emoji on social media. "I've heard rumors it was a west Texas Banksy," he quipped.