Daytime Village At The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Revealed

By Taylor Fields

April 6, 2023

The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is coming up in May, and the show is set to be kicked off in an epic way during a pre-show featuring some of country music's rising stars.

The Daytime Village at the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival will happen on Saturday, May 13th just before the main show begins, from 12:30-4:30pm CT at the Dell Technologies Plaza of the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The free daytime event will feature performances from Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, Cooper Alan, Bailey Zimmerman and DJ Sinister. The Daytime Village will also feature interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners. 

Following the Daytime Village event, the fun will continue inside of the Moody Center during the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One as a star-studded lineup of country music's hottest artists take over the stage, including Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Sam Hunt, Elle King, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, special guest Bailey Zimmerman and more. The show will once again be hosted by Bobby Bones.

Fans can tune in to stream the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One on Saturday, May 13th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT) via iHeartRadio Country stations across the country, and on the iHeartRadio app via the iHeartCountry station.

Tickets to the evening performances of the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival are on sale now to the general public via Ticketmaster.com.

