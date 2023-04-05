Daytime Village At The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Revealed

The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is coming up in May, and the show is set to be kicked off in an epic way during a pre-show featuring some of country music's rising stars.

The Daytime Village at the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival will happen on Saturday, May 13th just before the main show begins, from 12:30-4:30pm CT at the Dell Technologies Plaza of the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The free daytime event will feature performances from Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, Cooper Alan, Bailey Zimmerman and DJ Sinister. The Daytime Village will also feature interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners.