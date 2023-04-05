Washington Destination Makes List Of Best Beach Towns In America

Beach towns offer the best of both worlds: a tropical escape and the charm of small towns. People flock to these destinations throughout the year, looking forward to seaside adventures, shopping sprees, local eats, and other thrilling activities.

That's why Travel + Leisure found the best beach towns in every state. The website states, "When the pull of the beach is strong, you may just adopt an 'any beach will do' mentality. But there's a big case to be made for seeking out the best beach towns in the U.S., where an easygoing vibe and beautiful coastal views make for an intoxicating combination."

The town representing the Evergreen State is Friday Harbor! Here's why it was chosen:

"Catch the ferry or ride a seaplane into this sweet island village near Seattle. This isn't the kind of beach for arcade games on the boardwalk or rummy drinks under a palapa, but rather natural-feeling beaches, independent bookstores and restaurants, and even a lavender farm with views of the Olympic Mountains. Hike along the rocky coastline and look for whales and other wildlife (foxes, bald eagles, dolphins) at Lime Kiln Point State Park, where a 1919 lighthouse keeps watch. If seeing an orca pod in the wild inspires you, a trip to The Whale Museum will tell you all about the marine mammals who call San Juan Islands' waters home."