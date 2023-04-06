Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares Health Update After Surgery

AJ McLean recently gave fans an update on his health after undergoing surgery. Earlier this week, the Backstreet Boys member took to Instagram to share two photos of the bandages on his stomach after he had surgery two days prior for a hernia. He had also previously shared a photo of him on a hospital bed wearing a mask, as well as a surgical gown and cap as he prepared to go under the knife.

"Well post op I’m in a s—t ton of pain but hopefully they fixed me up right," he wrote in the caption. "Lots of bed rest and movies in my future. Night all. Thanks for the prayers I appreciate them all."