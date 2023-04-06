Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares Health Update After Surgery
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 6, 2023
AJ McLean recently gave fans an update on his health after undergoing surgery. Earlier this week, the Backstreet Boys member took to Instagram to share two photos of the bandages on his stomach after he had surgery two days prior for a hernia. He had also previously shared a photo of him on a hospital bed wearing a mask, as well as a surgical gown and cap as he prepared to go under the knife.
"Well post op I’m in a s—t ton of pain but hopefully they fixed me up right," he wrote in the caption. "Lots of bed rest and movies in my future. Night all. Thanks for the prayers I appreciate them all."
Fans took to the comments section to send well wishes to the singer. Speedy Healing and much love and prayers!" one fan wrote. Another added, "Take care, the tours not over yet!" referring to their upcoming April and May dates on the DNA World Tour.
In other news, McLean and his wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean, recently announced that they will be pausing their marriage, but not divorcing. "Marriage is hard, but worth it," the couple told TMZ toward the end of March. "We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future." They went on to add, "The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time."