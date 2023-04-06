Peter Gabriel Releases Title Track For Upcoming Album

By Logan DeLoye

April 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

With the rise of each months' full moon comes a new Peter Gabriel song. This particular month, fans were granted access to the title track off of Gabriel's upcoming album, I/O, set to be released later this year. During an interview with Louder Sound, Gabriel explained the reason behind the title of the new single.

"This month the song is i/o and i/o means input / output. You see it on the back of a lot of electrical equipment and it just triggered some ideas about the stuff we put in and pull out of ourselves, in physical and non-physical ways. That was the starting point of this idea and then trying to talk about the interconnectedness of everything. The older I get, I probably don't get any smarter, but I have learned a few things and it makes a lot of sense to me that we are not these independent islands that we like to think we are, that we are part of a whole."

The "Solsbury Hill" standout worked with the Soweto Gospel Choir to produce the magic that is the title track of his upcoming album. The last single Gabriel created with the choir was, "Down To Earth" featured in Disney Pixar's Wall-E. Various mixes of the title track are set to be released later this month. Until the next full moon!

