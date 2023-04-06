Tyreek Hill Announces Early Retirement Plan

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill announced his intention to retire after the 2025 NFL season.

"I'm going for 10, man," Hill said in reference to 10 career seasons to match his jersey number while speaking with former Kansas City Chiefs teammates Gehrig Dieter and Anthony Sherman. "I'm gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.

"So I really want to get into like the gaming space. I really want to get huge in that and that's kind of what I'm doing right now. I'm using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn't launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month. I'm gonna just sign like different content creators, different athletes. I just been working that, talking to different sponsors."

Hill was acquired by Miami as part of a four-year, $120 million sign-and-trade deal last offseason and later agreed to a restructured deal to save the team cap space in March. The All-Pro receiver also addressed his Dolphins' upcoming matchup against the Chiefs in 2023, which will mark his return to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since being traded.

"Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do?" Hill said. "Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y'all. I hate to do it! But guess what? I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day. I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day."

Hill finished second among all NFL players in receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710), while also recording seven touchdowns during his first season with the Dolphins. The 29-year-old had previously set a career-best and Chiefs franchise record 111 receptions, as well as 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as 96 rushing yards on nine attempts, during the 2021 NFL season.

Hill was a member of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV team, as well as a four-time first-team All-Pro (2016, 2018, 2020, 2022), a second-team All-Pro in 2018, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection (2016-2022) and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.