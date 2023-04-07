Is H-E-B Open On Easter Sunday? See Store Hours

By Dani Medina

April 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images, H-E-B

Happy Easter!

H-E-B stores will be closed on Sunday (April 9), the Texas-based grocery chain announced. That includes the store, curbside and home delivery. The day before Easter, H-E-B will be open regular hours, typically from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The day after Easter, the store will resume regular hours, while curbside and home delivery will begin at 9 a.m.

Here's a look at other grocery store hours in Texas on Easter Sunday:

Please contact your local grocery store for up-to-date hours of operation.

