Is H-E-B Open On Easter Sunday? See Store Hours
By Dani Medina
April 7, 2023
Photo: Getty Images, H-E-B
H-E-B stores will be closed on Sunday (April 9), the Texas-based grocery chain announced. That includes the store, curbside and home delivery. The day before Easter, H-E-B will be open regular hours, typically from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The day after Easter, the store will resume regular hours, while curbside and home delivery will begin at 9 a.m.
Here's a look at other grocery store hours in Texas on Easter Sunday:
- Kroger: Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sprouts Farmers Market: Open
- Tom Thumb: Closed
- Trader Joe's: Closes at 5 p.m.
- Aldi: Closed
- Walmart: Hours vary by location
- Target: Closed
Please contact your local grocery store for up-to-date hours of operation.