Joe Mixon Recharged In Case Amid New Evidence

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was recharged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing in relation to an incident that occurred in January, hours before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on January 22, the Cincinnati Police Department announced in a press release obtained by NFL.com.

The refiled charge stems the discovery of new evidence found during an investigation into the incident in which Mixon, 26, was accused of pointing a firearm at a woman and threatening, "You should be popped in the face, I should shoot you. The police can't get me," on January 21, according to a complaint initially filed in Hamilton County (Ohio) Municipal Court.

"To preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved, no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings," the Cincinnati Police Department statement read, in part, via NFL.com. "CPD is committed to a thorough, evidence-driven investigation of all reported offenses."

The Bengals issued a statement to NFL.com confirming they were "aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon" and said they would "monitor the situation and refrain from further comment."

Last month, police announced Mixon would not be indicted, nor be subjected to any criminal punishment in relation to a separate shooting incident that took place near his home, ESPN reported.

"No charges are being filed against him," Hamilton County prosecutor Melissa Powers said during a news conference in Cincinnati. "He did not commit a crime."

Lamonte Brewer, who is listed as the boyfriend of Mixon's sister, Shalonda, allegedly fired 11 bullets at a teenage neighbor was reportedly shot while playing "Nerf wars," a game involving the popular brand of toy guns, near Mixon's home at around 8:30 p.m. on March 6. Brewer was indicted on multiple felonies, which included one count of assault, one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of having weapons under disability, while Shalonda Mixon faces charges of tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

Joe Mixon was reported to have cooperated with authorities and provided a statement in relation to the March incident. The shots were reportedly fired from Mixon's backyard and one struck the teenager in the foot, according to an incident report and the local prosecutor's office.

Mixon was selected at No. 48 overall in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has served as the Bengals' primary back throughout his six-year NFL career. The former Oklahoma standout recorded 814 yards -- the lowest total since his rookie season -- and seven touchdowns on 210 rushing attempts in 2022.