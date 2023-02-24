Chad Johnson Says He Lived In Bengals' Stadium For Long Time To Save Money
By Jason Hall
February 24, 2023
Former All-Pro NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson said he "stayed at" the now-Paycor Stadium for "the first two years" of his tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals in order to save money.
“You gotta remember, I stayed at the stadium the first two years because I didn’t want to spend no money,” Johnson told Pro Football Hall of Famer and FOX Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast earlier this month. “What’s the point? Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, or go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility?
“Showers, cafeteria, TV, couch, gaming system. What’s the point? I was so locked in. It wasn’t about having my own space.”
Johnson was selected by the Bengals at No. 36 overall in the second-round of the 2001 NFL Draft and initially made $1.7 million during his first season and $378,250 during his second season before signing a five-year, $24.3 million extension in November 2003, at which point he was among the league's best receivers. The Miami native was selected as a first-team All-Pro three times (2004-06), a second-team All-Pro in 2003, a Pro Bowler six times (2003-07, 2009) and led the NFL in receiving yards during the 2006 season.
Johnson -- who spent his final season with the AFC Champion New England Patriots in 2011 -- retired as the Bengals' franchise record holder in 10 categories including career receptions (751), career receiving yards (10,783), career receiving touchdowns (66) and career all-purpose yards (10,964).