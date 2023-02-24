Chad Johnson Says He Lived In Bengals' Stadium For Long Time To Save Money

Former All-Pro NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson said he "stayed at" the now-Paycor Stadium for "the first two years" of his tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals in order to save money.

“You gotta remember, I stayed at the stadium the first two years because I didn’t want to spend no money,” Johnson told Pro Football Hall of Famer and FOX Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast earlier this month. “What’s the point? Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, or go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility?

“Showers, cafeteria, TV, couch, gaming system. What’s the point? I was so locked in. It wasn’t about having my own space.”