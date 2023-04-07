Man Arrested After Woman Disappears From Seattle Mariners Game

By Zuri Anderson

April 7, 2023

Photo: Seattle Police Department

The Seattle Police Department has announced the arrest of a man in the disappearance of Leticia Martinez-Cosman, a 58-year-old woman who went missing during a Seattle Mariners game last week, according to a Thursday afternoon (April 7) update.

KOMO spoke with officials and confirmed 46-year-old Brett Michael Gitchel was booked into King County Jail for investigation of homicide, kidnapping, theft, and assault. Reporters learned Gitchel has an extensive criminal record, including seven felonies and nine gross misdemeanors.

Martinez-Cosman was last seen at T-Mobile Park on Friday, March 31, and her family hasn't heard from her since. Detectives identified and interviewed a man who was last seen with Martinez-Cosman at the game, but they didn't reveal his identity or his connection with the missing woman.

During a Thursday news conference, police couldn't say whether the man in custody was the same man interviewed. Detectives also recovered a vehicle in connection to the case and will follow up on leads from any evidence found in the vehicle, according to KOMO.

“There’s a lot of details we aren’t ready to confirm at this point,” SPD's Shawn Weismiller said.

Police announced Martinez-Cosman's disappearance Thursday morning, asking for the public's help in finding her. She is 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Martinez-Cosman's whereabouts or the case is urged to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

