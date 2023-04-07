WATCH: Trees Fall During Masters Tournament, Play Suspended

Play was suspended for the second time at the second-round of the 2023 Masters Tournament on Friday (April 7) after three pine trees fell near the 17th hole, crashing down thunderously in the area by several spectators.

The Masters announced play would be suspended until Saturday (April 6) morning and confirmed no injuries were reported. The tournament experienced a short delay earlier in the day due to threatening weather.

Multiple patrons attending the ongoing event at Augusta National Golf club also told the Augusta Chronicle that no one was injured during the accident prior to the Masters' confirmation.

"It fell on my chair," said Sylvia Martin, who traveled to the event from Friso, Texas, with Jodi Streff. "We were sitting under the umbrella because of the pinecones. We were kinda laughing and joking it was raining pinecones and pine needles.

"All of a sudden, the people behind us were paying attention," Martin continued. She later added, "We heard cracking. Everyone started running, so we were trying to get over the rope (into the fairway). We had nowhere to go because people were behind us."