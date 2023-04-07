WATCH: Trees Fall During Masters Tournament, Play Suspended
By Jason Hall
April 7, 2023
Play was suspended for the second time at the second-round of the 2023 Masters Tournament on Friday (April 7) after three pine trees fell near the 17th hole, crashing down thunderously in the area by several spectators.
The Masters announced play would be suspended until Saturday (April 6) morning and confirmed no injuries were reported. The tournament experienced a short delay earlier in the day due to threatening weather.
Multiple patrons attending the ongoing event at Augusta National Golf club also told the Augusta Chronicle that no one was injured during the accident prior to the Masters' confirmation.
"It fell on my chair," said Sylvia Martin, who traveled to the event from Friso, Texas, with Jodi Streff. "We were sitting under the umbrella because of the pinecones. We were kinda laughing and joking it was raining pinecones and pine needles.
"All of a sudden, the people behind us were paying attention," Martin continued. She later added, "We heard cracking. Everyone started running, so we were trying to get over the rope (into the fairway). We had nowhere to go because people were behind us."
Scary scene in Augusta, a tree fell near the 17th tee at The Masters😳— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 7, 2023
Play has been suspended for a second time today due to inclement weather.pic.twitter.com/PS3q3YXRn0
#themasters pic.twitter.com/QI16LEw3hQ— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2023
Deshey Thomas, another patron, was credited with alerting Martin and others that the trees were about to fall, which allowed them to get out of the way unscathed.
"Pinecones were hitting us in the back, we turned around and looked up and heard a huge cracking noise and the tree basically crushed 10 chairs that were sitting there," Thomas said via the Augusta Chronicle. "Luckily we got everyone out of there. We were blessed."
Two trees were uprooted and took down a third tree during the fall between the tournament and member tee boxes on the 17th hole. Patrons told the Augusta Chronicle that maintenance officials were cutting the tree into pieces to have it removed from the area.
Former two-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who currently plays on the LIV Tour, currently leads all players at 12-under through the first two rounds. Koepka's previous best finish at Augusta came in 2019, when he tied with Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele for second behind Tiger Woods.