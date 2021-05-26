Koepka, DeChambeau Continue Viral Golf Feud Amid 'The Match' Announcement

Wednesday's (May 26) announcement of the next The Match event stoked the flames of the viral feud between PGA golfers Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Koepka, who will not be competing in the upcoming TNT Pro-Am, tweeted "sorry bro" at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers amid the announcement that Rodgers would be teaming with DeChambeau against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

DeChambeau responded to Koepka's tweet with, "It's nice to be living rent free in your head!"

The interaction comes days after a now viral video showed a visibly annoyed Koepka having his interview interrupted by the sound of his metal spikes as DeChambeau walked behind him.