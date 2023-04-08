Madonna Says She Wants Her Natural Face Back Before Going On Tour

Madonna aims to take "Express Yourself" to a whole new level before heading out on her world tour this summer.

The 64-year-old pop icon wants to "look more like her old self" before the "Celebration Tour" kicks off in July — and she'll try to do just that by returning to a "more natural look," she promised, the Daily Mail reports.

Madonna sparked plastic surgery rumors after her appearance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, and despite her online presence, a source told the news outlet she was actually "deeply affected" by the criticism. As a result, she is reportedly taking steps to return to her "more natural self" before the tour starts. As a matter of fact, she's already "currently undergoing procedures" to "restore her natural looks."