Decision Made On Rockets Coach Stephen Silas' Future: Report

The Houston Rockets have reportedly declined head coach Stephen Silas' fourth-year option, concluding his three-year tenure with the franchise, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday (April 9).

"Rockets GM Rafael Stone and Silas are expected to meet on Monday morning and formalize the parting, sources said. Silas is expected to become a prominent associate head coach/top assistant candidate on coaching staffs this offseason," Wojnarowski tweeted.

The Rockets are reportedly considering former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel as potential candidates, while Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse would also be "a serious consideration too" if he became available, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN on Sunday.