Deshaun Watson To Give Deposition In Civil Lawsuit

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to give a deposition in relation to one of two remaining civil lawsuits he faces in relation to accusations of sexual misconduct on Monday (April 10), the Associated Press reports.

Watson was asked to provide records of any communication he had with the plaintiff, who was identified in Harris County, Texas, court documents as 'Jane Doe,' between December 2020 to January 2021. The plaintiff accused Watson of pressuring her into oral sex in the lawsuit in which he's scheduled to be deposed on Monday.

Watson had previously settled lawsuits with 24 women who accused him of being sexually inappropriate during massage therapy sessions in the Houston area during his tenure with the Houston Texans. Two separate Texas grand juries decided not to indict the quarterback on criminal charges in 2022.

Watson, who was acquired by the Browns in a trade with the Texans last offseason, served an 11-game suspension for allegations of sexual misconduct and was officially added back to Cleveland's roster last November. The former Clemson standout led the Browns to a 3-3 record in six starts, throwing for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions on 99 of 170 passing, while also recording 175 yards and a touchdown on 36 rushing attempts.