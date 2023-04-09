Tiger Woods Withdraws From Masters Tournament

Tigers Woods withdrew from the ongoing 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club ahead of the final round on Sunday (April 9) after reaggravating a foot injury.

"I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis," Woods tweeted Sunday morning. "Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

Woods, 47, previously withdrew from the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event he hosts in the Bahamas, in February due to a plantar fasciitis injury in his right foot. The five-time Masters champion appeared to be experiencing pain while playing through Saturday's (April 8) round at Augusta, which included limping through most of the first eight holes in downpour.