Former Donda Academy Teacher Explains Why She's Suing Kanye West

"[Parents] need to be aware that their children are falling behind and that they need to consider that it's going to be very hard to be able to transfer their kids out of that school next year or later because there's no grades, which I think they know of, and they can't get transcripts, and they're not getting what they need," Hailey said. "The kids are being suppressed because of all the constant changes at the school."



Because there are no real progress reports or report cards, none of the students have proof of where they've been taking classes, which could cause problems for those who try to transfer to a new school. Some of the other issues Hailey pointed out include the absence of lesson plans, a lack of chairs and no locked front doors. She also said there a lot of subjects that teachers don't cover like the Holocaust or Black History Month, and the only lunch option students have is sushi.



Hailey and her daughter were fired from Donda Academy after they first sounded the alarm about the school's shady practices. In the lawsuit, Hailey claims she and her daughter were forcibly removed from their positions due to retaliation and race. They also allege both their paychecks were off by $2,700 each pay period. As of this report, neither Ye's team nor the school has responded to Hailey's claims.