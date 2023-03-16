Kanye West Won't Face Charges In Battery Investigation

The father of four got into the dispute with the paparazzo while he was at a rec center where his daughter North was playing basketball at. At the time, he asked the photographer not to record him while he was trying to spend time with his kids. Clearly, she didn't respect his wishes, which is probably why he confronted her and tossed her device. The D.A. said Ye caused minor damage to the phone's $30 case.



A few weeks ago, Ye was caught in front of the West Hollywood Sheriff's Department to report a separate incident with another photographer. In video TMZ released, we can see Ye confronting the man filming the interaction with his friend and fellow producer 88-Keys by his side. A source told the outlet that Ye walked into the station and told officers his previous alleged interaction almost turned violent but he didn't engage with the photographer any further.