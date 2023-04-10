How To Score Unbelievable Seats For Queen + Adam Lambert's 'Rhapsody Tour'
By Taylor Fields
April 10, 2023
Queen + Adam Lambert are heading out on their "Rhapsody Tour" in the fall, and the band's wants their biggest fans to see them live in Los Angeles from the best seats in the house.
In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly roundtrip to Los Angeles to see Queen + Adam Lambert take over BMO Stadium with two unbelievable on-stage tickets in an exclusive Opera Box. The two will also score an invitation to the "Killer Queen" Banquet," an intimate backstage tour, and premium VIP merch not available to the public. They'll remember the concert forever when they go home with a custom built guitar built by Brian May himself!
This is a can't-miss experience for the ultimate Queen fans. To enter to win, head over to iHeartRadio.com/Queen.
The "Rhapsody Tour" kicks off on October 4th in Baltimore, Maryland, and takes Queen + Adam Lambert across the country, stopping in cities including Detroit, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, Dallas and more, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on November 11th.
In a statement, May explained of the upcoming trek, "Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world." Lambert added, "I can’t wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor."
And during the recent iHeartRadio ICONS event, May also explained of the "Rhapsody Tour," "We just love trying stuff out and seeing how far we can push it. So we're innovating the whole time. We are ripping things to pieces the whole time saying, "'Can we do this better?''' "'Can we do this a different way? "' "'Can we try a different song, and can we move things around?"" All of this stuff contributes, so this tour has evolved a lot since we last saw you. I actually questioned if we should still call it The Rhapsody Tour, but the rhapsody has returned and its significantly changed and revved up."